Canucks' Michael Chaput: Returns to NHL
Chaput was recalled from AHL Utica on Wednesday, Ben Birnell of the Utica Observer-Dispatch reports.
Chaput has yet to draw into a contest for the Canucks this season, but there's potential for his first opportunity now that he's back with the big club. The 25-year-old forward has notched 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) through 20 games with Utica, but is unlikely to sustain that level of success with the NHL club.
