Canucks' Michael Chaput: Returns to NHL

Chaput was recalled from AHL Utica on Wednesday, Ben Birnell of the Utica Observer-Dispatch reports.

Chaput has yet to draw into a contest for the Canucks this season, but there's potential for his first opportunity now that he's back with the big club. The 25-year-old forward has notched 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) through 20 games with Utica, but is unlikely to sustain that level of success with the NHL club.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories