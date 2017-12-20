Canucks' Michael Chaput: Shipped to minors
Chaput was reassigned to AHL Utica on Wednesday.
The 2010 third-round pick featured in just three games for the Canucks since being recalled on Dec. 6, going scoreless with a minus-3 rating and just a single shot on goal. While Chaput has enjoyed a productive campaign with Utica to date, scoring eight goals and 15 points in 20 contests, the 25-year-old now has just 17 points over a 129-game NHL career and shouldn't be considered a fantasy threat should he be recalled later this season.
