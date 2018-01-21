Canucks' Michael Chaput: Waived by team
Chaput was waived by Vancouver on Sunday.
The 25-year-old has bounced up and down from the minors to the NHL this season, struggling to find consistent ice time in Vancouver's forward group. Chaput has found success during his time with AHL Utica, notching 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 23 games, and should be a popular candidate for recall when Vancouver needs an emergency forward.
