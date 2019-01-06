Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Back in press box
Del Zotto was scratched during Saturday's loss to Toronto.
Del Zotto returned to the lineup for Thursday's affair with Montreal, but he didn't impress the coaching staff enough to warrant another game. He was scratched for the 13 games prior to Thursday, and could be waiting another long stretch before seeing NHL action.
More News
-
Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Sent to press box•
-
Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Tallies goal•
-
Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Sets up game-winning goal•
-
Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Will be in lineup Thursday•
-
Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Toiling in press box•
-
Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Enjoys solid season with Canucks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...