Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Breaks 10-game pointless streak
Del Zotto scored a goal and recorded a minus-2 rating in a 5-2 loss to the Wild on Friday.
Offense has been tough to come by for Del Zotto, who didn't have a point for 10 straight games until his goal Friday. But owners could hang their hats on the fact Del Zotto improved defensively during that stretch, posting a plus-3 rating. Friday, he scored but was on the ice for three other goals against. Del Zotto has six goals and 19 points, which is one better than a season ago, but he also owns a minus-14 rating.
