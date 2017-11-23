Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Breaks drought with two assists
Del Zotto had a pair of helpers in a 5-2 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
That's the first time in seven games that Del Zotto has found the score sheet. He was supposed to be producing more regularly given his presence on the power play, but that hasn't been happening. He has the potential to do more on offense, but until he does it more consistently, it's tough to trust him.
