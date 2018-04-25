Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Enjoys solid season with Canucks

Del Zotto finished 2017-18 with six goals, 22 points, and a minus-8 rating.

Del Zotto played a full 82-game campaign for the first time in 2017-18, which also happened to be his first season as a Canuck. In addition to his solid offensive contributions, the former first-round pick embraced his role as a second-pairing defenseman, playing nearly 21 minutes per night, despite seeing limited time on the power play. As he heads into the second season of a two-year, $6 million contract he signed last summer, Vancouver will be hoping that he provides the same value and reliability in 2018-19.