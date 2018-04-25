Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Enjoys solid season with Canucks
Del Zotto finished 2017-18 with six goals, 22 points, and a minus-8 rating.
Del Zotto played a full 82-game campaign for the first time in 2017-18, which also happened to be his first season as a Canuck. In addition to his solid offensive contributions, the former first-round pick embraced his role as a second-pairing defenseman, playing nearly 21 minutes per night, despite seeing limited time on the power play. As he heads into the second season of a two-year, $6 million contract he signed last summer, Vancouver will be hoping that he provides the same value and reliability in 2018-19.
More News
-
Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Breaks 10-game pointless streak•
-
Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Struggles defensively•
-
Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Breaks drought with two assists•
-
Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Picks up helper in victory•
-
Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Tallies two assists in loss•
-
Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Latches on with Vancouver in free agency•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...