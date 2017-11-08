Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Picks up helper in victory
Del Zotto collected an assist in 20:11 of ice time in Tuesday's win over Calgary.
Del Zotto buried his first goal in a Canucks uniform Monday against Detroit and followed up with another strong showing versus the Flames. He's worth monitoring right now, as the 27-year-old possesses strong offensive instincts and is playing on the first power-play unit with the Sedin twins. The puck-moving rearguard has racked up seven points through 15 games and fired 33 shots on goal in that span, so give him a look in a deep league you're searching for a blueliner with offensive capabilities.
