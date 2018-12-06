Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Sent to press box
Del Zotto will be a healthy scratch for Thursday's game with the Predators.
Del Zotto has gone eight games without securing a point, and has just four in 22 games this season. He's been a reliable source for hits though, collecting 86 along the way. He will come out of the lineup in place of Derrick Pouliot.
