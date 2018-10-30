Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Sets up game-winning goal
Del Zotto dished out an assist and three hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Wild.
Del Zotto found Elias Pettersson backdoor, and the rookie rocketed a slapshot past Devan Dubnyk. It was the veteran netminder's first point of the season, and it was an important once since Del Zotto has spent eight games as a healthy scratch already this year.
