Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Struggles defensively
Del Zotto posted a minus-4 rating in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Ducks.
Being on the ice for four of the team's five allowed goals certainly won't win Del Zotto any praises from the coaching staff. The defenseman isn't helping himself out either in the plus/minus category, as he is bogged down in a 26-game goal drought, during which he has added a mere six assists. Other than providing some production in hits (103) and blocks (59), the Ontario native doesn't offer much in terms of fantasy value, despite logging 21:12 of ice time per game.
More News
-
Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Breaks drought with two assists•
-
Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Picks up helper in victory•
-
Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Tallies two assists in loss•
-
Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Latches on with Vancouver in free agency•
-
Flyers' Michael Del Zotto: Expected to move on this summer•
-
Flyers' Michael Del Zotto: Nets rare goal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...