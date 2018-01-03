Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Struggles defensively

Del Zotto posted a minus-4 rating in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Ducks.

Being on the ice for four of the team's five allowed goals certainly won't win Del Zotto any praises from the coaching staff. The defenseman isn't helping himself out either in the plus/minus category, as he is bogged down in a 26-game goal drought, during which he has added a mere six assists. Other than providing some production in hits (103) and blocks (59), the Ontario native doesn't offer much in terms of fantasy value, despite logging 21:12 of ice time per game.