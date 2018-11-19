Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Tallies goal
Del Zotto scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's loss to Montreal.
Del Zotto tapped the puck in past Carey Price to tie the game. However, he took an undisciplined penalty late in the third period, resulting in a game-winning goal for the Canadiens. Del Zotto has put up four points in 14 games, while posting 54 hits. The scoring and physical presence is certainly beneficial, but he can't be making costly mistakes if he expects to stay in the lineup once Alex Edler (lower-body) returns from injury.
