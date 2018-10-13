Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Toiling in press box

Del Zotto has sat out the past two games for Vancouver.

Del Zotto has quickly fallen out of favor with the coaching staff this year. Last season, he averaged over 20 minutes per game and saw similar time in his first two contests of the current campaign. Once a lock in the club's top four, it appears he will only be used in that role sparingly going forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories