Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Will be in lineup Thursday
Del Zotto will return to the lineup Thursday versus Arizona.
Del Zotto last played Oct. 6 and isn't worthy of fantasy consideration. In two games earlier in the year, the veteran blueliner failed to register a point and posted an even rating.
