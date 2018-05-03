Canucks' Michael DiPietro: Best OHL goalie

DiPietro was named 2017-18 OHL Goaltender of the Year on Thursday.

While DiPietro didn't post the gaudy numbers (29-21-3-1, 2.79 GAA, .910 save percentage) that many expected entering the year, he played well all season long for a Windsor club that traded away virtually all of its top players as the season progressed. He also posted a league-leading seven shutouts. The 64th overall pick by the Canucks last June, DiPietro is currently traveling with Team Canada for the upcoming IIHF World Championship, which begins Friday in Denmark.

