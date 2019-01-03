Canucks' Michael DiPietro: Brilliant despite WJC elimination
DiPietro stopped 23 of 25 shots in Canada's 2-1 quarterfinal loss to Finland at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship on Wednesday.
It was a heartbreaking result for both DiPietro and the Canadians in their home country. The Vancouver prospect was brilliant all game long before an unfortunate bounce tied the game for the Finns with 47 seconds left and a deflected shot beat him with just under five minutes remaining in overtime. The 2017 third-rounder finishes the tournament with a 1.23 GAA and .952 save percentage in four contests. Recently traded from OHL Windsor to Ottawa, DiPietro will now return to finish his season with the league-leading 67's.
