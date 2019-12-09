Canucks' Michael DiPietro: Bumps down a rank
The Canucks assigned DiPietro to AHL Utica on Sunday, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Jacob Markstrom has returned to the team after tending to a family matter, so DiPietro will head back to minors. The 20-year-old netminder didn't garner any NHL action during his short stint, and he'll continue to build on the .913 save percentage and 2.44 GAA he's recorded in the AHL thus far.
More News
-
Canucks' Michael DiPietro: Rises to big club•
-
Canucks' Michael DiPietro: Strong showing in OHL playoffs•
-
Canucks' Michael DiPietro: Sent back to junior•
-
Canucks' Michael DiPietro: Forgettable NHL debut•
-
Canucks' Michael DiPietro: Making first career start•
-
Canucks' Michael DiPietro: Recalled by Vancouver•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.