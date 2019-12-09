The Canucks assigned DiPietro to AHL Utica on Sunday, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Jacob Markstrom has returned to the team after tending to a family matter, so DiPietro will head back to minors. The 20-year-old netminder didn't garner any NHL action during his short stint, and he'll continue to build on the .913 save percentage and 2.44 GAA he's recorded in the AHL thus far.