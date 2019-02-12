DiPietro gave up seven goals on 24 shots in a 7-2 loss to the Sharks on Monday.

Starting in place of Jacob Markstrom (lower body), DiPietro gave up three goals in the first period. It didn't get better from there, spoiling his NHL debut. Markstrom is expected to be ready by Wednesday's game against the Ducks. If Markstrom can't go, DiPietro may be in line for another start, as the Canucks' regular backup, Thatcher Demko, is out with a knee injury.