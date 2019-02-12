Canucks' Michael DiPietro: Making first career start
DiPietro is set to make his NHL debut in Monday's contest against San Jose, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
The 19-year-old DiPietro was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft and has been stellar in the OHL for the last four seasons. He gets his shot after fellow rookie Thatcher Demko (knee) landed on injured reserve last week. DiPietro has a bright future, but may not be a great fantasy play against a tough Sharks squad.
