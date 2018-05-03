Canucks' Michael DiPietro: Named 2017-18 OHL Goaltender of the Year
DiPietro was named 2017-18 OHL Goaltender of the Year on Thursday.
While DiPietro didn't post the gaudy numbers (29-21-3-1, 2.79 GAA, .910 save percentage) that many expected entering the year, he played well all season long for a Windsor club that traded away virtually all of their top players as the season progressed. He also posted a league-leading seven shutouts. The 64th overall pick by the Canucks last June, DiPietro is currently traveling with Team Canada for the upcoming IIHF World Championship that begins Friday in Denmark.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...