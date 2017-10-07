Canucks' Michael DiPietro: Off to hot start for OHL Windsor

DiPietro stopped 45 of 46 shots to lead OHL Windsor to a 2-1 win over Guelph on Friday.

Despite the fact the Spitfires lost countless players to the professional ranks this season, DiPietro gives them a chance to win every single night. The athletic netminder is now 4-1-1 with a 2.00 GAA and a .939 save percentage in the early going for Windsor. Expect DiPietro to be one of the best goaltenders in the OHL this season when all is said and done.