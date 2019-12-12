Canucks' Michael DiPietro: Promoted to top level
The Canucks recalled DiPietro from AHL Utica on Thursday.
Thatcher Demko suffered a concussion during Wednesday's practice, so DiPietro will take over as Jacob Markstrom's backup for the foreseeable future. The 2017 third-round pick has posted a 2.56 GAA and .910 save percentage in 14 appearances with Utica this season.
