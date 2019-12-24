Canucks' Michael DiPietro: Reassigned to minors
DiPietro was sent down to AHL Utica on Tuesday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
With Thatcher Demko healthy and available, DiPietro was the odd man out and will head back to the minors where he's posted a 8-6-0 record and .911 save percentage in 16 appearances. Barring another injury in the crease, DiPietro figures to close out the year with the Comets.
