DiPietro was assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Thatcher Demko was able to dress as the backup for Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs, so DiPietro will likely hang around as the Canucks No. 3 goalie.
