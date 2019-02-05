Canucks' Michael DiPietro: Recalled by Vancouver
DiPietro will join the NHL roster Tuesday in Washington.
Backup netminder Thatcher Demko (undisclosed) was injured in warm-ups prior to Mondays' game in Philadelphia, so DiPietro will be an emergency call up. He likely won't see any NHL action during his stint and will back up Jacob Markstrom.
