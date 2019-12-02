Canucks' Michael DiPietro: Rises to big club
The Canucks recalled DiPietro from AHL Utica on Monday.
DiPietro made his first NHL start in February and was lit up for seven goals on 24 shots, but he'll ascend to the top level again with Jacob Markstrom (personal) on leave. The 20-year-old has been solid with Utica this year, posting a .913 save percentage and 7-4-1 record. It's unlikely he gets into action with the big club unless Thatcher Demko struggles or is injured during Tuesday's game against the Senators.
