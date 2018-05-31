Canucks' Michael DiPietro: Secures entry-level deal
DiPietro inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Vancouver on Thursday.
DiPietro was named the OHL Goaltender of the Year after putting together a fantastic 2017-18 campaign in which he went 29-21-1 with a 2.79 GAA and .910 save percentage. Currently, the Canucks have just three netminders under contract heading into next season, but they may prefer to have the 18-year-old continue serving as the No. 1 for Windsor rather than split time with Thatcher Demko in the minors.
