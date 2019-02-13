Canucks' Michael DiPietro: Sent back to junior
DiPietro was reassigned to OHL's Windsor Spitfires on Wednesday.
The youngster was recalled Feb. 4 on an emergency basis due to Thatcher Demko (knee) and Jacob Markstrom (lower body) out. DiPietro had a forgettable NHL debut Monday, surrendering seven goals on just 24 shots against San Jose. The 19-year-old will likely spend the rest of the season in junior, because he's unable to play in the AHL due to league rules.
