DiPietro (undisclosed) has been assigned to Vancouver's taxi squad, TSN reports.

DiPietro was dealing with an injury at the end of last season, but he was a full participant in training camp. The 21-year-old backstop has appeared in two NHL contests over the past two seasons, posting an 0-1-0 record while registering a disastrous 7.06 GAA and .742 save percentage over that span.