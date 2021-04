DiPietro was assigned to AHL Utica on Sunday, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

DiPietro has spent the season with the big club, but he hasn't drawn into a game. The 21-year-old should finally handle some game action in the minors. Last season, he played 36 games with AHL Utica, recording a 21-11-2 record and a .908 save percentage.