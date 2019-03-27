Canucks' Michael DiPietro: Strong showing in OHL playoffs
DiPietro stopped 18 of 19 shots on OHL Ottawa's 2-1 Game 3 win over Hamilton on Tuesday.
It's been quite a season for DiPietro. After beginning the season with OHL Windsor, he was dealt to Ottawa in December. He also suited up for Team Canada at the World Juniors over the holiday season and made his NHL debut for Vancouver against San Jose in early February. DiPietro is undersized for the position (6-feet) in today's NHL, but he's extremely athletic and the ultimate competitor. He figures to begin the 2019-20 campaign in the AHL. The 2017 third-round selection (64th overall) is one of the better goaltending prospects in the league.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...