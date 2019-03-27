DiPietro stopped 18 of 19 shots on OHL Ottawa's 2-1 Game 3 win over Hamilton on Tuesday.

It's been quite a season for DiPietro. After beginning the season with OHL Windsor, he was dealt to Ottawa in December. He also suited up for Team Canada at the World Juniors over the holiday season and made his NHL debut for Vancouver against San Jose in early February. DiPietro is undersized for the position (6-feet) in today's NHL, but he's extremely athletic and the ultimate competitor. He figures to begin the 2019-20 campaign in the AHL. The 2017 third-round selection (64th overall) is one of the better goaltending prospects in the league.