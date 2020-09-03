DiPietro was deemed unfit to play by the team Thursday.

DiPietro was still back in Vancouver despite being named to the Canucks postseason roster. The netminder appeared in just one NHL game this season in which he gave up one goal on seven shots (.857 save percentage) in relief. With Jacob Markstrom's (undisclosed) status uncertain, Vancouver figures to utilize Thatcher Demko between the pipes for Game 6 while Louis Domingue serves as the No. 2 option. Officially, the team recalled Jake Kielly to sub in for DiPietro on the playoff roster.