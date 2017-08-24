Canucks' Michael Garteig: Signs one-year deal with AHL Utica
Garteig signed a one-year contract with AHL Utica on Thursday.
At 25 years old, Garteig is still in search of this NHL debut, although he'll likely have a hard time making that happen during the 2016-17 season unless Vancouver becomes stricken with injuries. Last season he posted a .906 save percentage across 22 games with ECHL Alaska.
