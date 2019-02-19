Canucks' Michael Leighton: Signs, lands on waivers

The Canucks inked Leighton to a contract Tuesday after playing with Utica, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports. He has also been placed on waivers with the intention of sending him to AHL Utica.

Leighton's deal is likely of the two-way variety and should extend through the end of the 2018-19 campaign. The 37-year-old netminder has posted a 6-1-0 record with a 2.53 GAA and a .915 save percentage over seven appearances with Utica and could be a candidate for recall if injuries take their toll on the NHL netminders.