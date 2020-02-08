Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Back with big club
Ferland (upper body) was recalled from his conditioning stint and skated with a no-contact jersey during Saturday's practice, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Ferland hasn't played an NHL game since Dec. 10, and he didn't play a game during his conditioning stint with AHL Utica. The 27-year-old still needs a bit of time, but it's a positive sign that he's participating in practice. He'll sit out Saturday versus the Flames, but he could be back in the fold Monday versus Nashville.
