Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Could suit up against Buffalo
Ferland (concussion) might be available for Saturday's clash with the Sabres, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Ferland has been limited to just 12 games this season due to his concussion. Prior to getting hurt, the winger had recorded one goal, four helpers and 31 hits while averaging 10:21 of ice time. The Manitoba native figures to take on a bottom-six role once given the all-clear.
