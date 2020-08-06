Ferland (undisclosed) will leave the NHL bubble in Edmonton for reasons related to his injury, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Though a specific injury hasn't been designated for Ferland, he has a history of concussions and sustained some glancing contact to his head prior to leaving Tuesday's Game 2 against Minnesota after taking only four shifts. The NHL requires players to self-quarantine for a minimum of four days upon returning to the bubble, which rules Ferland out for the entirety of the play-in series against the Wild.