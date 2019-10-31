Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Done with upper-body injury
Ferland will not return to Wednesday's game against the Kings due to an upper-body issue.
Ferland saw just 1:19 of ice time prior to his departure, likely the result of a fight with the Kings' Kyle Clifford. The Canucks will play a man down up front for the remainder of Wednesday's game and should provide an update on Ferland ahead of Friday's contest versus the Ducks.
