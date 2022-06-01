According to his agent Jason Davidson, Ferland's (head) No. 1 priority is his health and he has no desire to return to the game of hockey, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Ferland's retirement had already essentially become official when he announced he didn't think he'd ever play professional hockey again in July of 2021, but this news can be taken as confirmation that he's played his last NHL shift. Ferland will end his career having racked up 60 goals, 134 points and 200 PIM in 335 games split between the Flames, Hurricanes and Canucks. He'll presumably remain on long-term injured reserve for the final year of his contract in 2022-23.