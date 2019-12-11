Ferland (upper body) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Maple Leafs, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Ferland left the contest one shift into the second period. He produced three hits in 4:12 of ice time. Ferland has missed 17 games due to a concussion earlier in the season. It's unclear if this is a new issue for the winger -- he was playing in just his second game since returning from that concussion.