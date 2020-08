Ferland was fined $5,000 by the league for spearing,Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Ferland recorded five hits and seven PIM in Game 1 versus Minnesota while logging 11:41 of ice time. The winger figures to continue playing a physical game and should rack up plenty of hits. Considering it was the first game for Ferland since Dec. 10, he no doubt had some rust to shake off.