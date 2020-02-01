Ferland (upper body) will head to AHL Utica for practice this week with plans to have him play in games before returning to the Canucks, Joey Kenward of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Ferland hasn't played in a game since Dec. 10 and that was just a two-game span following another month-long absence, so it's not surprising that the club will look to get him in some AHL action before making an appearance at the top level. Ferland has racked up five points over 14 contests this season, when available, and should play a sizable role for Vancouver when healthy.