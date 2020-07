Ferland (undisclosed) hit the ice for the first time since training camp began Thursday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Ferland won't participate in Thursday night's scrimmage, but the fact he's now practicing bodes well for his availability for the playoffs. The 28-year-old winger notched five points through the first 14 games of the regular season before being sidelined long term with recurring concussion-like symptoms.