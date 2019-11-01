Canucks' Micheal Ferland: In concussion protocol
Ferland has been placed in the league's concussion protocol.
Ferland left Wednesday's game with what then was being called an "upper-body" injury. We now know he is experiencing concussion-related symptoms. Ferland will now sit out at least the next three contests, after being placed on injured reserve, and probably will miss more time, as he recovers from one of hockey's most feared injuries.
