Ferland agreed to a four-year, $3.5 million contract with the Canucks on Wednesday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Ferland has played with consistency over the past two seasons, registering 41 and 40 points, respectively. After spending the 2018 campaign with Carolina, he'll look to make an impact with Vancouver, where he figures to be a key piece of the puzzle.

