Ferland (undisclosed) did not play after the first period of Tuesday's Game 2 versus the Wild, Blake Price of TSN reports.

It's unclear how Ferland got injured. He skated just 2:36 over four shifts in the contest. The winger battled with concussion-like symptoms for much of the 2019-20 regular season. Hopefully for Ferland, he's not battling another head injury. His status for Thursday's Game 3 is to be determined.