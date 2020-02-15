Play

Ferland (upper body) left AHL Utica's game Friday with concussion-like symptoms.

The Canucks called the move precautionary. Ferland has been out since Dec. 10 with an upper-body injury. His previous injury was not called a concussion, but it has been severe enough to cost him two months already, and this latest setback suggests more missed time is on the way in the winger's long recovery.

