Ferland (concussion) will rejoin the team Tuesday.

Ferland has sat out the last 12 games, and he didn't travel with the team for its first three games on the road trip. The 27-year-old looks like he's approaching a return, however, and he'll aim to gear up Wednesday against the Flyers. Ferland will add a scoring touch to the bottom six once he's ready, as he's rung up five points and 31 hits through 12 games.