Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Linking up with team Tuesday
Ferland (concussion) will rejoin the team Tuesday.
Ferland has sat out the last 12 games, and he didn't travel with the team for its first three games on the road trip. The 27-year-old looks like he's approaching a return, however, and he'll aim to gear up Wednesday against the Flyers. Ferland will add a scoring touch to the bottom six once he's ready, as he's rung up five points and 31 hits through 12 games.
More News
-
Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Not traveling with team•
-
Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Not expected to travel•
-
Canucks' Micheal Ferland: In concussion protocol•
-
Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Placed on IR•
-
Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Returning to Vancouver•
-
Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Done with upper-body injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.