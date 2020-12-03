Ferland (head) hasn't returned to 100 percent, as general manager Jim Benning told reporters, "If the season was to start right now, Micheal Ferland wouldn't be starting," Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Since Nov. 1, 2019, Ferland has appeared in just four games for Vancouver, a stretch of 70 games on the shelf including the postseason. At this point, the winger could be headed for long-term injured reserve to start the season. Even if healthy for Opening Night, fantasy players should probably stay away from Ferland until he proves he can be the same 40-point producer he was from 2017-19.