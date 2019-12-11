Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Not dealing with concussion
Coach Travis Green said Ferland (upper body) isn't in concussion protocol but will meet with team doctors Wednesday.
Ferland was playing in his second game since returning from a concussion during Tuesday's loss to the Maple Leafs, but he exited after just 4:12 of ice time. It's positive news that the 27-year-old winger didn't suffer another concussion so close to his last one, but he's trending in the wrong direction for Thursday's matchup against the Hurricanes.
