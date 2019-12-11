Coach Travis Green said Ferland (upper body) isn't in concussion protocol but will meet with team doctors Wednesday.

Ferland was playing in his second game since returning from a concussion during Tuesday's loss to the Maple Leafs, but he exited after just 4:12 of ice time. It's positive news that the 27-year-old winger didn't suffer another concussion so close to his last one, but he's trending in the wrong direction for Thursday's matchup against the Hurricanes.